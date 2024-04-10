 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, April 10: O Line a major need for the Saints

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK

Can the Saints trade into Top 10?-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints rarely trade up, but when they really like a prospect, they’ll make it happen. Is there someone in this class that the Saints will move up for?

Saints need receiver depth-NOLA.com

Whether it be a new wide receiver or a tight end, the Black and Gold need more depth in the pass catcher department. Fortunately, there’s a lot to choose from.

First Round Mock-CSC

Here’s a look at a full first round mock of the NFL Draft. All the questions people asked about where certain players may go have been answered.

