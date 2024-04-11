Taliese Fuaga Draft Profile

The New Orleans Saints will be looking to protect Derek Carr in 2024, but in order to do that, they need to upgrade at the offensive line position.

The Black and Gold will look to do so with their 14th overall pick and one name that has been popping up a lot in that area is Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga, a big offensive tackle with great footwork.

Fuaga has the ability to be versatile in what he does as both an offensive tackle and guard, which is something the Saints franchise has valued in years’ past. At 6’5” and 324 pounds, Fuaga is well built for the NFL and looks to be ready to make an immediate impact for whichever team lands him in the 2024 Draft.

He was a first-team All-PAC 12 selection in 2023 as well as a second team All American by the Associated Press while playing in Corvallis. He’s got a fast first step and his run blocking ability might just be the best in the class.

One of his big weaknesses, however, has been in his pass protection. He has been known to struggle with the kick slide and get beat by faster edge rushers, so there’s something that teams will need to address in his first Training Camp this summer.

Fuaga is a versatile player that has great instincts and run blocking ability, but can his pass protection improve to help him become potentially a top lineman in the NFL?

