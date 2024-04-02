Besson’s 2024 Mock Draft 3.0: Addressing OL In Round 1

The draft is quickly approaching and is now only a month away. For all of my mocks, I use a combination of mock draft simulators and my own knowledge for player placements along with players that fit the New Orleans Saints.

Round 1 Pick 14 - OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu

Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu has been heavily mocked to the Saints for the past couple of weeks. With New Orleans having questions at tackle with 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning underperforming and questions about Ryan Ramczyk’s future, it just makes sense.

Round 2 Pick 45 - DT T’Vondre Sweat

New Orleans took DT Bryan Bresee as their first-round pick during the 2023 draft, and while Bresee has performed well, the Saints lack depth at the position and have aging players. Texas football’s T’Vondre Sweat was impressive at the combine and at his pro day ending with Saints defensive line coach Todd Grantham telling him he’s “made some money” after his pro day.

Round 4 Pick 150 - S Jaylon Carlies

The Saints have parted ways with veteran safety Marcus Maye to start the league year bringing up questions on who will start at that position in 2024. Rookie Jordan Howden filled in nicely for the defense when he took over for Maye during injury/suspension, but the Saints can still look to add to the position. Missouri safety Jaylon Carlies is 6’3 and very athletic. Carlies would be a developmental player, but with his build and talents, he could be a piece for the Saints’ future.

Round 5 Pick 168 - RB Isaac Guerendo

The Saints drafted running back Kendre Miller in the third round of last season’s draft and signed Jamaal Williams after his 17-touchdown season. Miller hasn't seen much playing time due to injury and Williams was underwhelming in his first season with the Black and Gold. Isaac Guerendo out of Louisville has game-changing speed and is always looking to make a play. Along with running a 4.33 40-yard dash, Guerendo fills the Saints draft mold scoring a 9.98 in the RAS score.

Round 5 Pick 170 - WR Cornelius Johnson

The Saints currently only have four receivers on the roster and will probably need to address the lack of depth through both free agency and the draft. Michigan’s Cornelius Johnson is a great option to add depth. At 6’3, Johnson is a reliable big-body target who is sure-handed and willing to take a hit while making a catch in traffic.

Round 5 Pick 175 - CB Deantre Prince

With the weak market for veteran cornerbacks in recent trades, it’s more likely that the Saints will keep veteran Marshon Lattimore. With this being said, New Orleans lost some support in the secondary during this offseason and more depth is needed. Ole Miss DB Deantre Prince is more of a slot corner, but with a 4.38 40-yard dash, Prince can play on the outside.

Round 6 Pick 190 - TE Dallin Holker

New Orleans can add to their pass catchers with Colorado State’s Dallin Holker. Holker’s game shines off the line as a receiver. Although blocking is a concern for Holker, the Saints could look to add to their weapons with the 6’3 tight end.

Round 6 Pick 198 - OG Jacob Monk

Duke’s Jacob Monk is not only very athletic, but he's also reliable. In his five seasons with Duke, Monk has only missed one game. Monk has also played around the line and can provide versatility for the Saints.

Round 7 Pick 239 - LB Jordan Magee

LB Jordan Magee has been rising up boards a lot more recently and it’s starting to be more likely that he’ll be taken before New Orleans’ last pick. Magee scored a 9.29u on his RAS score and met with the Saints for a private workout recently. The Saints like Magee, but now it’s all down to where they could take him.

