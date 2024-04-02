 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, April 2: Mock Draft season continues

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
NFL: Combine

Hayden’s Mock-Canal St Chronicles

The month of April could be incredibly critical for the New Orleans Saints as the NFL Draft is just three weeks away. What kind of moves can the Black and Gold make to put themselves in a position for success? Find out Hayden’s thoughts here.

Seven-round Mock-Who Dat Dish

Cooper Dejean is a name that has been linked with the Saints on several occasions. How likely is it that the Iowa corner ends up in the Big Easy?

Top 30 Tracker-CSC

Let’s look at the top 30 visits the Saints have scheduled and what that could mean for where they could be picking.

