Broncos sign former Saints guard Calvin Throckmorton

Monday afternoon, former New Orleans Saints guard Calvin Throckmorton agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Denver Broncos, as former Saints head coach Sean Payton adds yet another familiar face to his team.

The #Broncos are adding another of Sean Payton's former Saints, signing G Calvin Throckmorton. The #Titans attempted to re-sign the young blocker, he of 27 career starts, but he will join some ex-teammates in Denver https://t.co/RoyLq3I87Z — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) April 1, 2024

Throckmorton, who originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2021, found his way in the starting lineup immediately starting in 14 of 17 games in his rookie season. Throckmorton would spend an additional year with the team as a backup in 2022 before moving on from him later that offseason. He spent the majority of last season with the Carolina Panthers, starting in 7 of 9 games for them before being waived. He would spend the rest of the season with the Tennessee Titans in a reserved role.

Look for Throckmorton to provide some depth along Denver’s offensive line behind their two stout guards Quinn Meinerz and Ben Powers. It's always good to have an experienced player in fold with familiarity in your system. Hopefully, we’ll see Throck back in the Superdome later this fall.