Saints realistic draft targets at positions of need

The New Orleans Saints have quite a few needs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft including offensive tackle, edge rusher and wide receiver.

I don’t really see a world where the Saints don’t take one of those four positions with the 14th overall pick, and with Dennis Allen saying Ryan Ramczyk is behind schedule with his knee, I would be surprised if it isn’t an offensive tackle.

However, you never know what’s going to happen in the NFL Draft, and that’s part of what makes draft day so fun.

With the draft growing closer and closer, I thought we could take a look at some of the top prospects that should be there at 14 at each position of need.

Offensive Tackle

We’re going to start with offensive tackle since I think it’s the most likely selection for the Saints.

I think there’s a very good chance that Joe Alt and Olu Fashanu are gone by the time the Saints are on the clock. If that’s the case, I think there are three OT’s they should consider.

The first of which is Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State. Fuaga has been a two-year starter at RT for the Beavers and according to PFF, he hasn’t allowed a single sack in his career. 1,500+ snaps, 23 pressures and zero sacks. Granted, the Pac-12 isn’t known for their defensive prowess, but that is an absurd stat.

I do think there’s a decent chance that Fuaga is selected before the Saints are on the clock, so if he’s gone, I think it comes down to two other guys: JC Latham or Troy Fautanu.

Right now, Fautanu seems to be higher on most draft boards than Latham. He’s a very, very experienced player having played over 2,000 snaps in his career, and he’s been mighty efficient in that time, giving up just three sacks and 43 pressures. Unlike Fuaga, Fautanu plays on the left side of the line, which seems to be a bigger position of need for the Saints. I think there’s a very good chance that Fautanu is the pick at 14, but we’ll see how the cards fall.

And if somehow both Fuaga and Fautanu are gone, then JC Latham is the only other offensive tackle I think is worth the pick at 14. He’s started at Alabama the last two seasons and has faced some of the best edge rushers in college football. Over those two seasons, he’s allowed just 26 pressures and two sacks while boasting a 79.6 run blocking grade.

At the end of the day, one of these three should be the pick. They fill the biggest position of need on the team and all three are very talented and experienced players.

Edge Rusher

If they don’t go offensive tackle, I think the Saints should look to add one of the premier edge rushers in this class. Dallas Turner is my favorite of the three top guys in this class, but I don’t see a world where he falls to 14, so let’s focus on the other top-two guys: Jared Verse and Laiatu Latu.

Starting with Verse, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound edge rusher from Florida State is an absolute beast. He’s super athletic and has the stats to back it up. In two seasons at FSU, Verse racked up 20 sacks and 61 pressures. The only negative for him is his tackling, which has been pretty poor (missed 21 of his 91 tackle attempts).

The only other edge rusher that could be worthy of the 14th pick is Laiatu Latu from UCLA. Over two seasons with the Bruins, Latu has totaled 27 sacks and 81 pressures in the Pac-12. I think he’s being undervalued a little bit as most mocks have him going late first round, but he could end up being a bit of a steal for whoever gets him.

Wide Receiver

If the Saints really wanted to get cute with their draft, they could go WR at pick 14 to replace Michael Thomas. I don’t really see this happening unless Rome Odunze somehow slips down the board, but they had a lot of scouts at LSU’s Pro Day and they got a chance to see Brian Thomas Jr., the only WR not in the top-three that I think could be worth taking at 14, go through positional drills.

The only world in which I see the Saints drafting Brian Thomas is if Alt, Fashanu, Fuaga Fautanu, Turner and Verse are all off the board by the time they’re on the clock, and even then, I’m not sure he’d be the pick.

However, it is really hard to deny that adding Thomas wouldn’t be fun. He’s 6-foot-3, 209-pounds and runs a 4.33 40-yard dash. He led the nation in touchdowns last year with 17 while totaling 1,173 yards on a 17.3 YPC average.

It probably wouldn’t be the smart pick, but it would be pretty fun to see him paired up with Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.