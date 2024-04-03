Payouts for performance-based pay released with Adebo atop the list

Have you ever wanted to put a monetary value around player performance in relation to their salary? The NFL Performance-based Play Program does exactly that.

According to NOF.com’s Nick Underhill, performance-based pay compensates NFL players for their playing time and salary levels. The athletes that play more, but also have a smaller salary, will get a bigger bonus.

Underhill reported on the top payouts for New Orleans Saints players on Tuesday. The top ten are below and the full list can be found here.

Paulson Adebo - $623,283.96 Rashid Shaheed - $584,069.09 Pete Werner - $556,794.07 Isaac Yiadom - $548,688.88 Jordan Howden - $541,967.22 Alontae Taylor - $532,830.97 Zack Baun - $421,095.65 Foster Moreau - $347,166.95 Max Garcia - $316,851.37 Lynn Bowden - $311,746.92

Cornerback Paulson Adebo has topped the list after an impressive bounce-back season in 2023. He recorded 76 total tackles, four interceptions, and 18 pass deflections. Next season will be the last on his four-year, $5 million contract.

ADEBO ONLY NEEDS ONE HAND TO GRAB THE INT



pic.twitter.com/D9KjZsrnZX — PFF NO Saints (@PFF_Saints) January 9, 2022

Second on the list is receiver Rashid Shaheed. After an impressive rookie season, Shaheed continued to turn heads in 2023 and make the Pro Bowl for special teams. In total, he amassed 46 receptions, 719 yards, and five touchdowns. Shaheed will be on a one-year, $985,000 contract in 2024.

Do any of the names on this list surprise you? Let us know in the comments below.