Fleur-de-Links, April 3: Could Lattimore be going elsewhere?

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
New Orleans Saints v Houston Texans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Lattimore could be going to Ravens?-Canal St Chronicles

There’s been a ton of rumors about the New Orleans Saints potentially trading their Pro Bowl corner. Here’s a look at one of the team he could be a fit for.

Mathieu says Bijan could’ve been used better-NFL.com

After a standout rookie season, there’s a lot of hype around the Atlanta Falcons star. However, a member of the Saints’ defense thinks there could’ve been more.

How do the Saints look at QB-Saints News Network

Derek Carr progressed as the season went on in 2023, but could the Saints look elsewhere now that there’s a new offensive coordinator?

