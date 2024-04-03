Saints announce inaugural Girls High School Flag Football season

The New Orleans Saints have announced the launch of their Girls High School Flag Football season. As part of an NFL-wide initiative to promote Girls High School Flag Football, the Saints’ youth development department is leading this effort.

New Orleans Saints Girls High School Flag Football season starts with historic inaugural games tonight!https://t.co/bxLZv5aYWI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 3, 2024

This inaugural season will feature the participation from 10 schools in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes that include:

Academy of Our Lady High School

Alfred Bonnabel Magnet Academy High School

De La Salle High School

East Jefferson High School

Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans

McDonogh 35 College Preparatory High School

Sarah T. Reed Senior High School

Sophie B. Wright High School

The Willow School

West Jefferson High School

The inaugural season of Saints Girls High School Flag Football embodies a significant step towards promoting inclusivity and diversity in athletics. With the goal of having the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) officially recognize Girls Flag Football as a sanctioned sport, the Saints are leading the charge to pave the way for future generations of female athletes. Flag Football which is recognized as one of the fastest-growing sports, offers a dynamic and engaging platform for young athletes to showcase their skills and athleticism.

The first day of games is scheduled for Wednesday, April 3rd at The Willow School’s Brees Family Field where Saints players will serve as honorary game captains. The second day of the opening week’s games will be on Thursday, April 4th at West Jefferson High School’s Harold Hoss “Memstas” Stadium.

For more information, go to New Orleans Saints Girls High School Flag Football season