NFL Draft Profile: DT Mekhi Wingo

Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints have a lot of needs, one of which is defensive tackle. While they have much more dire needs such as offensive line and edge rusher, I think there is still a good chance they draft an interior defensive lineman in the mid to late rounds.

Today we’re going to take a look at one of my favorite interior defensive linemen that should be available come the second or third round: Mekhi Wingo.

I’m sure most of y’all know who Wingo is. He started his college career at Missouri before transferring to LSU two seasons ago. Since then, he’s been one of the Tigers top defensive linemen and was awarded the No. 18, which is “worn by a player who represents the traits and spirit associated with a successful program.”

Some notable LSU players who have worn No. 18 in their career include BJ Ojulari, Damone Clark, K’Lavon Chaisson and Tre’Davious White.

Everyone on LSU’s staff loved Wingo and raved about his athleticism, his talent, but most of all, his leadership on and off the field. After LSU’s Pro Day, Brian Kelly said he’s a great leader and he thinks that’s a trait that will help him succeed at the next level.

Although he’s a bit small in stature compared to your typical defensive tackle, weighing in at 6-foot, 296-pounds at his Pro Day, Wingo plays like he’s much bigger. At the NFL Combine, Wingo put up 25 reps of 225-pounds on the bench press, but he topped that number at his Pro Day, recording 28 reps which would’ve ranked T-5th at the Combine.

On top of his strength, Wingo is one of the better athletes in this class. He ran a 4.85 40-yard dash (2nd among DT’s) with a 1.64 second 10-yard split (1st) while finishing top-seven in the broad jump (9’1”) and vertical (31.5”).

He’s done himself a lot of favors at the Combine/Pro Day, but his tape tells even more than his measurables.

In his two seasons at LSU, Wingo recorded 44 pressure, 32 hurries and nine sacks while playing in 22 games. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury cut his junior season a bit short, but he came back for the Tigers bowl game against Wisconsin and absolutely lit it up, finishing with five pressures and two sacks.

If Wingo wasn’t undersized, he’d probably be a bonafide second-round prospect. Right now, based on recent mock drafts and big boards, he seems to be a fringe second rounder, but most likely will be selected in the third round.

The Saints don’t currently own a third-round pick, but we’ve seen them be aggressive in trading into those middle rounds if they really like a prospect, and I think there’s a lot to like about Wingo.