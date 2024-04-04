Fleur-de-Links, April 4: Could the Saints make a draft trade?

The New Orleans Saints are known to make trades on the night of the NFL Draft. But what kind of moves could be made this year?

The Black and Gold have started a new flag football league for high school girls in the New Orleans area.

Who makes the most sense for the Saints to draft this season at key positions of need, including protecting the quarterback?

Bigger disappointment:#Pelicans if they land in play-in

*where it looks like they’re headed#Saints 9-8 in weak division in 2023



NOLA pro sports are super middle class



Not poverty franchises but nowhere close to being elite in #NFL #NBA



Very sad and frustrating! pic.twitter.com/AQd577dEk7 — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) April 4, 2024