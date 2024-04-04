 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, April 4: Could the Saints make a draft trade?

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Trade packages the Saints could make-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints are known to make trades on the night of the NFL Draft. But what kind of moves could be made this year?

Saints launch girls flag football-CSC

The Black and Gold have started a new flag football league for high school girls in the New Orleans area.

Picks at positions of need-CSC

Who makes the most sense for the Saints to draft this season at key positions of need, including protecting the quarterback?

