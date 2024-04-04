Saints to sign LB Khaleke Hudson, per report

The New Orleans Saints are adding another piece to their defense. Mike Garafolo with NFLN is reporting that the Saints are signing LB Khaleke Hudson to a one-year deal.

The #Saints are signing former #Commanders LB and special-teamer Khaleke Hudson, source says. One-year deal for Hudson, who visited the #Steelers recently. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 4, 2024

Hudson was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the 5th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in a total of 58 games with the team on both defense and special teams. Last season, he started in 8 of 17 games, recording 74 tackles, one sack, and two passes defended.

Earlier this week, Hudson visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Details on his contract are currently unavailable.