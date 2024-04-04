 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints to sign LB Khaleke Hudson, per report

The former Commander comes to New Orleans on a one-year deal.

By Tina Howell
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints are adding another piece to their defense. Mike Garafolo with NFLN is reporting that the Saints are signing LB Khaleke Hudson to a one-year deal.

Hudson was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the 5th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in a total of 58 games with the team on both defense and special teams. Last season, he started in 8 of 17 games, recording 74 tackles, one sack, and two passes defended.

Earlier this week, Hudson visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Details on his contract are currently unavailable but stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for updates once more information is released.

