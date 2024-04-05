 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, April 5: Saints add linebacker depth in free agency

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Washington Commanders v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Saints sign Khaleke Hudson-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints added linebacker depth via the free agent market, bringing in the former Washington Commander.

Post-Draft FAs-CSC

Even after the NFL Draft is complete, some teams may feel like they still have holes in their roster. Where could the Black and Gold look post draft to address those needs?

Saints that will have bright futures-Saints Wire

The Saints have done a nice job of finding young talent and developing them. Who are some of their players destined for success?

