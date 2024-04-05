Saints 2024 Free Agents: Where are they now?

When free agency opened in 2024, the New Orleans Saints had 24 players in some form of free agent status- UFA (Unrestricted Free Agent), RFA (Restricted Free Agent), and ERFA (Exclusive Rights Free Agent). Let’s take a look at where they are now:

Andrus Peat (UFA): signed a 4-year contract with the Saints in 2015. Became a free agent in 2019 and resigned with the Saints for a 5-year deal. Became a free agent again in 2024- still in free agent status.

Jimmy Graham (UFA): After playing for the Saints from 2010-2017, Graham went to play for the Green Bay Packers in free agency of 2018. Graham returned to New Orleans to play for the Saints in 2023 after signing a 1-year deal. Though nothing official has been announced, it is rumored that Graham is retiring this season.

Trai Turner (UFA): signed a 1-year contract with the Saints in 2023 after playing the 2022 season with the Washington Commanders. Turner remains unsigned to date.

Lonnie Johnson (UFA): After signing with the Houston Texans from 2019-2022, Johnson signed a 1-year deal to play with the Saints in 2023. Lonnie has reached a 1-year $2,000,000 contract to return to the Texans in 2024.

Isaac Yiadom (UFA); Yiadom signed back-to-back 1-year contracts to play with the Saints in 2022 and 2023. Yiadom has signed a 1-year $1.9 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2024 season.

Zack Baun (UFA): Baun signed and played a 4-year contract with the Saints from 2020-2023. Baun has reached a 1-year $1.6 million dollar deal with the Philadelphia Eagles for 2024.

Max Garcia (UFA): Came to the Saints on 1-year deal in 2023 from the New York Giants. To date, Garcia is still an unsigned free agent.

Cameron Erving (UFA): After a 1-year contract with the Carolina Panthers, Erving signed a 1-year $1.165 million contract with the Saints in 2023. Erving is still unsigned in 2024.

Ugo Amadi (UFA): signed in a 1-year deal in 2023, Amadi came to the Saints from the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. Amadi has signed another 1-year $1,292,500 contract with the Saints for 2024.

Ty Summers (UFA): signed with the Packers from 2019-2022, Summers signed a 1-year contract with the Saints in 2023. Summers remains unsigned for the 2024 season.

Kyle Phillips (UFA): in 2019 Phillips signed a 3-year contract with the New York Jets. In 2023, Phillips signed a 1-year $1.01 million contract with the Saints. To date, Phillips is unsigned for 2024.

Jonathan Abram (UFA): Initially signed a 4-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019. Abram was signed to a 1-year contract by New Orleans in 2023. Abram has signed a 1-year $1.205 million contract to remain with the Saints in 2024.

Malcolm Roach (UFA): After signing consecutive contracts with the Saints from 2020-2023, Roach has signed a 2-year $7 million contract with the Denver Broncos for 2024.

Keith Kirkwood (UFA): Kirkwood started his career with a 2-year contract with the Saints in 2018. After signing with the Panthers in free agency in 2020 and 2021, Kirkwood signed back-to-back 1-year deals with the Saints in 2022 and 2023. As of now, Kirkwood is unsigned for 2024.

Eno Benjamin (UFA): drafted and signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020, Benjamin was claimed off a waiver by the Saints in 2022. Benjamin became a UFA in 2024 and remains unsigned as of now.

Andrew Dowell (RFA): After a 3-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys from 2019-2021, Dowell signed back-to-back contracts with the Saints in 2021-2023. Dowell remains unsigned in 2024.

Ryan Connelly (UFA): After a 1-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022, Connelly signed a 1-year $1.08 million contract with the Saints in 2023. Currently, Connelly is unsigned for 2024.

Adam Prentice (RFA): In 2021, Prentice was signed by the Denver Broncos only to be waived later and picked up the Saints. Prentice has signed a 1-year $1.13 million contract to remain in New Orleans for 2024.

Lynn Bowden (ERFA): Bowden started with a 4-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. In 2022, he was signed in a 1-year contract to the New England Patriots practice squad. The Saints signed Bowden in a 1-year contract in 2023. No contract has been signed to date for 2024.

Rashid Shaheed (ERFA): After initially signing with the Saints in 2022, Shaheed became a free agent in 2024. However, Shaheed and the Saints have reached a 1-year $985,000 deal for 2024.

P.J. Mustipher (ERFA): Mustipher came to New Orleans from the Denver Broncos on a 1-year deal in 2023. He has signed a 2-year $197,000 contract with the Philadelphia Eagles for 2024.

Shemar Jean-Charles (ERFA): Originally signed by the Green Bay Packers to a 4-year deal in 2021, Jean-Charles was picked up by the Saints on a waiver and signed to a 1-year deal in 2023. Currently, Jean-Charles is unsigned for 2024.

Jameis Winston: After being drafted and signed to a 4-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Winston was initially signed by the Saints to a 1-year contract in 2020. Winston signed back-to-back contracts with the Saints from 2021-2023. In free agency of 2024, Winston has signed a 2-year $4 million contract with the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Thomas: Thomas has spent his career in New Orleans after signing an initial 4-year contract with the Saints in 2016. He then signed a 5-year deal to remain in New Orleans in 2019. He became a free agent in 2024 and has been released by the Saints. To date, Thomas is unsigned for 2024.

With the upcoming NFL Draft, free agency signings usually stall but there is more still to come, so who do you want to see stay with the Saints in 2024? Let us know in the comments below!