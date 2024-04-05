CSC Poll Results: Should the Saints use all 9 of their draft picks?

In this week’s CSC poll, we asked voters how many of the Saints’ 9 NFL Draft picks would you like to see them make:

⚜️WEEKLY POLL QUESTION⚜️



The #Saints currently have 9 draft picks. If they make them all it would be the most they’ve used in one draft since 2015. How many picks would you like the Saints to make? — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) April 2, 2024

After 331 votes, making 7-8 picks barely edged out making 5-6. Trading up on Day 3 earned 32.9% of the vote, while trading 4+ picks to move up in the first round earned 31.7% of the vote. The Saints could package some late round picks and move up on day 3 if they identify a late round player they really like. It is unlikely they will move too far up in the 1st round, as most of they players they seem to be targeting will be on the board still when they pick at 14.

The Saints hold seven picks in the 5th round or later, so they easily could put together a package to move up into the 4th round. If they prefer to move up and try and get quality over quantity don’t be surprised if this is the move they elect to make.

Let’s see what some of our followers thought they should do:

Either stay at 14th or trade down — D-Man Smith (@dalton1994smith) April 2, 2024

Trade down from 14 and up from the 5th round.. would like to see them make 4 picks in the first 3.5 rounds — Why Jay (@YesCo_JP) April 2, 2024

If we're not taking a QB, I think this is a good draft to trade down for more pieces. — Maux (@Maux_N_Diapers) April 2, 2024

Trade them all for a running back — ROMSports ⚜️ (@SaintPel0514) April 2, 2024

The New Orleans Saints traded up three times in the 2023 draft. How many moves do you think they should make this year?

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on X at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on X at @HaydenReel.