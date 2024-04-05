Saints punter Lou Hedley attends Ochsner Book Fair at Young Audiences at Lawrence D. Crocker

On Thursday, April 5th, New Orleans Saints punter Lou Hedley, Sir Saint and members of the Saints Cheer Krewe attended the Ochsner Book Fair at Young Audiences at Lawrence D. Crocker in New Orleans. Hedley spoke to the students on the importance of reading and helped them pick out some new books courtesy of Ochsner Health.

Ochsner Health has collaborated with NOLA Public Schools, Scholastic Books and the Saints to support Orleans Parish public schools by hosting three student book fairs in March and April to promote the importance and joy of reading. Ochsner will donate 300 books per school, and each student will receive three books to take home at no cost to them or the school.

The 3rd and final event will be held on Wednesday, April 24th at The NET East.

The book fairs are organized by Ochsner Health’s school partnership team and Scholastic Books. These events are a crucial part of Ochsner’s ongoing commitment to education. Increasing equitable access to high-quality learning and enhancing STEM literacy begins with a foundation in reading.

