Analyzing later-round quarterbacks New Orleans should consider drafting

Should the New Orleans Saints decide to take a quarterback in one of the later rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, here is a quick look at some of the potential prospects.

Michael Pratt

School: Tulane

Projected Round: 5th

The Green Wave product has been a common name on many Saints fans’ draft boards. He threw for 9,600 yards and 90 touchdowns at Tulane and has seen recent growth in his draft stock after an impressive Pro Day. New Orleans has four fifth-round picks, and perhaps Pratt is worth one of them.

Michael Pratt was on FIRE last night



333 Total Yards

4 Passing TD’s

7 20+ yard completions

96.5 QBR

37-17 Tulane Win



Picking up where he left off for the Wave. pic.twitter.com/dSgzwo1Hjz — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) September 3, 2023

Jordan Travis

School: Florida State

Projected Round: 6th

Jordan Travis was a fringe Heisman candidate before his devastating leg injury in Week 12. If reports indicate that his leg is fully healed, Travis could be a viable late-round selection. Last season, he was averaging 276 yards per game with 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions before his injury.

Joe Milton

School: Tennessee

Projected Round: 7th

Milton is one of the more interesting quarterback prospects in this draft. He’s insanely athletic and probably has the strongest arm in the history of college football. Perhaps Mickey Loomis will be intrigued by the 6’5, 235-pound quarterback who runs a 4.56 second 40 time. Wouldn’t that be fun?

Austin Reed in a 35-28 win @ Louisiana Tech : 19/34 for 297 yards, 3 TD's, 1 INT & a 152.5 QB Rating pic.twitter.com/FSkj5V6UsT — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) October 6, 2023

Austin Reed

School: Western Kentucky

Projected Round: UDFA

Reed is another interesting deep prospect who may be a reasonable late-round pick for New Orleans. In only two seasons at WKU, he threw for 8,084 yards and 71 touchdowns. He’s potentially a late-round gem that could develop well as a third stringer.

Devin Leary

School: Kentucky

Projected Round: UDFA

Our second SEC East prospect comes from the Kentucky Wildcats. He played four seasons for NC State followed by a final 2,800-yard season at Kentucky. Although his final season at Kentucky did not go as expected, he’s still an experienced quarterback who could be a viable late-round pick for New Orleans.

Others: Sam Hartman (Notre Dame), Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland), Carter Bradley (South Alabama), Kenon Slovis (BYU)