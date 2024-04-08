Analyzing later-round quarterbacks New Orleans should consider drafting

Should the New Orleans Saints decide to take a quarterback in one of the later rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, here is a quick look at some of the potential prospects.
Michael Pratt
School: Tulane
The Green Wave product has been a common name on many Saints fans’ draft boards. He threw for 9,600 yards and 90 touchdowns at Tulane and has seen recent growth in his draft stock after an impressive Pro Day. New Orleans has four fifth-round picks, and perhaps Pratt is worth one of them.
Michael Pratt was on FIRE last night— Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) September 3, 2023
333 Total Yards
4 Passing TD’s
7 20+ yard completions
96.5 QBR
37-17 Tulane Win
Picking up where he left off for the Wave. pic.twitter.com/dSgzwo1Hjz
Jordan Travis
School: Florida State
Jordan Travis was a fringe Heisman candidate before his devastating leg injury in Week 12. If reports indicate that his leg is fully healed, Travis could be a viable late-round selection. Last season, he was averaging 276 yards per game with 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions before his injury.
Joe Milton
School: Tennessee
Milton is one of the more interesting quarterback prospects in this draft. He’s insanely athletic and probably has the strongest arm in the history of college football. Perhaps Mickey Loomis will be intrigued by the 6’5, 235-pound quarterback who runs a 4.56 second 40 time. Wouldn’t that be fun?
Austin Reed in a 35-28 win @ Louisiana Tech : 19/34 for 297 yards, 3 TD's, 1 INT & a 152.5 QB Rating pic.twitter.com/FSkj5V6UsT— Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) October 6, 2023
Austin Reed
School: Western Kentucky
Reed is another interesting deep prospect who may be a reasonable late-round pick for New Orleans. In only two seasons at WKU, he threw for 8,084 yards and 71 touchdowns. He’s potentially a late-round gem that could develop well as a third stringer.
Devin Leary
School: Kentucky
Our second SEC East prospect comes from the Kentucky Wildcats. He played four seasons for NC State followed by a final 2,800-yard season at Kentucky. Although his final season at Kentucky did not go as expected, he’s still an experienced quarterback who could be a viable late-round pick for New Orleans.
Others: Sam Hartman (Notre Dame), Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland), Carter Bradley (South Alabama), Kenon Slovis (BYU)
