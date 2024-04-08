Miguez’s Mock Draft 1.0

The 2024 NFL Draft is three weeks away and the conversations are really starting to heat up.

However, when you look at the New Orleans Saints, the consensus seems to be the same: you need an offensive lineman.

Let’s take a look at my PFF Mock Draft simulation and see what the Saints ended up with.

1.14: Troy Fautanu, T, Washington

Fautanu feels like a Top 3 offensive line prospect in this year’s draft class and that’s saying a lot when you look at how deep the group is. He needs to become a better run-blocker, but his speed and footwork as a pass protector make him a great option for the Black and Gold.

2.45: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

After Michael Thomas became a free agent in the offseason, the Saints will need to add depth to their receiving corps. With Chris Olave, the new top guy, and Rashid Shaheed and AT Perry the next two, a rookie would be the perfect addition to the group. The Opelousas native Coleman had a strong season at Florida State after being a dual sports guy at Michigan State. If he’s still on the board at 45, it makes too much sense.

5.150: Maason Smith, DL, LSU

5.168: Drake Nugent, C, Michigan

5.170: Javon Foster, T, Missouri

5.175: Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State

6.190: Jalen Green, EDGE, James Madison

6.199: Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas

7.239: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland

The NFL Draft will begin April 25-27 in Detroit, MI.

