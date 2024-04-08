Keon Coleman: draft target for the Saints?

Louisiana-native and Florida State Seminoles WR, Keon Coleman, made a Top-30 visit to New Orleans ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. After an explosive year with the Seminoles, Coleman is considered a top draft pick for 2024.

Originally from Opelousas, LA, Coleman played his first two college seasons at Michigan State before transferring to Florida State in 2023. He led the team with 50 receptions, 658 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns in the 2023 season. Coleman set a school record being the first player to make three first-team awards(All ACC WR, All Purpose, and Speacial Teams) in the same season.

Coleman is undoubtedly an incredible wide receiver, but would he fit in the New Orleans Saints offense? With new coordinator Klint Kubiak expected to modernize the Saints offensive scheme and utilize motion plays, Coleman’s ball skills and red-zone capabilities could be just what the Saints need to add to their depth at WR. As one of the few top 30 visits hosted by the Saints, can we expect to hear Coleman’s name called at the draft? We’re just over 2 weeks from finding out.