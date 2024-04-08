 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, April 8: Where did the Saints free agents go?

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Saints Free Agents: Where are they?-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints moved on from 24 players since the season ended. Where have they gone? Let’s take a look.

Could Saints draft Dallas Turner?-Saints News Network

It has been rumored that the Alabama edge rusher will tumble down the draft boards, as indicated by this mock. Would it make sense for the Saints to take him at 14?

The Black and Gold have nine picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Will they use them all? What trades will be made involving the picks if any?

