Bauer’s first round mock NFL draft

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, I thought it was time for me to post my first-round mock. Below is what I think could happen on April 25th.

Round One

#1 Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams, Quarterback, USC

After being the one best, if not then the best, quarterback in college football the past two years, Caleb Williams won’t have to wait long at all to hear his name called on draft day. It seems that everyone and their mom already knows that the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will be the first off the board.

Williams is similar to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He has amazing arm strength and has an insanely impressive pocket awareness. What draws similarities to the Super Bowl LVII MVP however is his ability to improvise - If the pocket collapses or there isn’t an open receiver downfield, he’ll leave the pocket to try and extend the play.

#2 Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels, Quarterback, LSU

The Washington Commanders are looking to find a new identity. Within the past few years, they’ve undergone a name change, an ownership change, coaching changes, and a scandal. With all of the outside noise, the team has suffered. A fresh face for the franchise would really be the first positive step the organization would take in recent years.

Jayden Daniels fits their mold very well, especially with their new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Daniels won the Heisman trophy in 2023 and has the ability to extend plays with his arm and his legs. While Kingsbury didn’t do well as the head coach in Arizona, he does know how to run an offense. He coached Patrick Mahomes as the head coach of Texas Tech University, so he’s very familiar with the type of play Daniels has to offer.

#3 New England Patriots - Drake Maye, Quarterback, UNC

Similar to the Commanders, the New England Patriots are looking for a fresh start. However, it’s their first fresh start in the past 24 years. They fired long-time head coach Bill Belichick and made the surprising move of having Jerod Mayo - their inside linebackers coach and former player - to fill his shoes. Mac Jones was also so bad this past season that they practically only had two quarterbacks on their roster, making a new quarterback the number one priority for this offseason.

Drake Maye could be their guy. The man has great arm talent on top of great pocket awareness and an underrated running ability. He has the arm strength of any NFL QB, has shown an impressive ability to move within the pocket, and an ability to escape if need be.

#4 Arizona Cardinals - Malik Nabers, Wide Receiver, LSU

Arizona Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray needs a shiny new wide receiver, and lucky enough for him, Malik Nabers is freshly polished. He’s coming off the best season of his career and has yet to slow down. Nabers was a unanimous all-American, first-team all-SEC, all while putting himself in the record books already. He holds the LSU Tiger’s career receiving yards record with 3,003. But he’s also managed to really impress at the combine, his pro day, and his offseason workouts. It’s his participation in the combine and pro-day that makes Arizona choose him over Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison Jr. won’t be slipping far though, it’s just a one spot of difference.

#5 Los Angeles Chargers - Marvin Harrison Jr, Wide Receiver, The Ohio State University

The Los Angeles Chargers are really trying to make a push for a postseason run, with the hiring of CFP champion - and former team quarterback - Jim Harbaugh should be the be the indicator. This past offseason the Chargers lost their best two receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. In their wake, they left a heavily depleted wide receiver room. The current wide receiver one is sophomore Quinton Johnston, who many consider to be a bust. Who better to improve that position group than the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff award winner, Marvin Harrison Jr.?

I promise you that he’s not being overhyped because of his father. It was his own work ethic that earned his elite status. Harrison Jr. is a three-level route runner with great size, elite strength, and tremendously high football IQ. On top of his recent Biletnikoff award win, he’s also a two-time unanimous all-American and two time first-team All-Big 10.

#6 New York Football Giants - Rome Odunze, Wide Receiver, Washington

The New York Giants, for better or for worse, are stuck with Daniel Jones for at least this next season. That’s all because of his 4-year $160 million contract that has $92 million guaranteed. That really still has the potential to be a good thing, as just two seasons ago he led the team to the elite-eight. His 2023 campaign was cut short due to an ACL tear. So with that in mind, I really think the Giants should draft a wide receiver, because at the time of writing this they only have three on the roster.

Rome Odunze has legitimate potential to be a star in this league and would immediately make him wide receiver one for quarterback Daniel Jones. He’s a reliable route runner with a large catch radius, was also named first team All-Pac-12 twice in the past two years and was also a Consensus All-American in 2023.

#7 Tennessee Titans - Joe Alt, Offensive Tackle, Notre Dame

The Tennessee Titans gave up 64 sacks last season, making them tied for third-worst in the league. That’s a bad wound, and new head coach Brian Callahan can help mend it by selecting Joe Alt with the seventh pick.

Alt might be the best offensive line prospect in years. He’s already a titan just in body size, measuring in at 6’9’’ 321 lbs. But its not just his frame that makes him the best prospect since Penei Sewell, it’s his actual skill at the position. In his three years at Notre Dame he played in 2,214 snaps and only allowed four sacks - that’s just 0.18% of the time. Joe Alt was a unanimous All-American in 2023, and first-team All-American in 2022.

#8 Atlanta Falcons - Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama

Dallas Turner is an elite edge rusher with a very high football IQ, and is exactly what the Atlanta Falcons need.

Last season, the Falcons were in the bottom of the barrel when it comes to earned sacks. They only earned 42 total sacks as a team, putting them at 27th in the league. I think that Dallas Turner could quickly help the dirty birds climb the ranks in that category. He has an elite football IQ, and it shows when you see the way he works through and gets around blockers.

#9 Minnesota Vikings (TRADE WITH CHICAGO) - J.J McCarthy, Quarterback, Michigan

To trade up with the Chicago Bears for the ninth overall selection, the Minnesota Vikings are sending picks #11, #108, and a 2025 second round pick.

Minnesota needs a new quarterback. One could argue that recently signed Sam Darnold is the new sheriff in town, but I doubt that that they’re putting that much responsibility on his plate. I think that the Vikings are due for a rookie quarterback, and that J.J McCarthy is their guy.

His draft stock has risen very quickly this offseason, so much so that I thought that it was similar to the overhype of Zach Wilson. When I looked into him, my opinion quickly changed, because he has striking similarities to Drew Brees. McCarthy has just as much football IQ as he does, just as much leadership as he does, and is also insanely accurate. Even their college film is similar. McCarthy can also run with the ball if needed, but tends to stay within the pocket when he can. It also helps that his former head coach - who’s now the head coach of the Chargers - has been singing his praises all offseason.

#10 New York Jets - Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle, Washington

The New York Jets need air-tight protection for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tore his Achilles just four plays in to the 2023 season. They have already begun reinforcing the offensive line with the signing of left tackle La’el Collins and could get even closer to the finished product with the selection of Taliese Fuaga.

The Oregan State Beaver has played right tackle for his entire college career, lining up there for1,564 snaps. Fuaga has also allowed zero sacks in his three years with the school.

#11 Chicago Bears (TRADE WITH MINNESOTA) - Troy Fautanu, Offensive Tackle, Washington

The Chicago Bears will need to protect Caleb Williams more than they ever did Justin Fields. They were tied for fifth most sacks given up, at 50. Williams will need to have a secure pocket in order to thrive.

Troy Fautanu is just what the Bears need, as he’s an aggressive blocker with fast hands along with elite flexibility, coordination, and agility. He’s also only given up three sacks over three seasons and 2,143 snaps.

#12 Denver Broncos - Michael Penix Jr., Quarterback, Washington

While I think that the Denver Broncos can wait until the second round for this pick, all the signs are indicating recently that Michal Penix Jr. will be a round one pick.

The Broncos had a very public split with former quarterback Russell Wilson. Because of that, they now are in dire need of a new one. Penix Jr. might’ve been the most accurate quarterback in college football last season. All of his completions just have insane accuracy, that it makes me wonder why his draft stock was as low as the second round. Along with pristine accuracy Penix Jr. also possess incredible toughness and arm strength.

#13 Las Vegas Raiders - Terrion Arnold, Corner back, Alabama

The Las Vegas Raiders can wait until round two to draft their next quarterback. For now they have the opportunity to fix a need and select one of the best corner backs in this year’s draft class, Terrion Arnold.

This past season he showed an ability to play inside and outside the slot, which is something that can be very valuable at the professional level. Arnold also has good instincts and just and overall great game-speed. This past season with the Crimson Tide, he notched 63 tackles, 12 passes defended, and five interceptions.

#14 New Orleans Saints - Brock Bowers, Tight End, Georgia

Yes, I know that the New Orleans Saints need an offensive lineman. Yes, I know that they could also use a defensive end, but Brock Bowers is just too tempting. It’s not like the Saints couldn’t use him either, as they are in need of a new contested catch guy and young tight end. Head coach Dennis Allen has even hinted that they’re looking at this position too, in a press conference at the annual owner’s meeting.

“I certainly think that’s something, an area in terms of a pass catcher — not necessarily a wide receiver, but a pass catcher, is something we’re going to continue to look at,” Allen said, “I feel better about our depth now than I did a month ago, but I think that’s still probably a position we’ll look at somebody to add.”

Brock Bowers is the very definition of explosive. He has elite ball skills and an insane yard after catch ability that makes him the best tight end in the 2024 draft. When I watch his film, he really reminds me Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Over the past three seasons, Bowers was named first-team All-SEC three times, became a two-time national champion, and won the John Mackey Award twice, which goes to the best tight end in the country.

#15 Indianapolis Colts - Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver, LSU

The Indianapolis Colts need to make a splash. Fans everywhere are practically starving from the lack of excitement. Selecting Brian Thomas Jr. would jolt the entire fanbase with 1000 volts of electricity. They currently only have two wide receivers on the roster, so Indianapolis should be looking into the deep receiver class. He has speed that other wide receivers his size (6’3’’ 209lbs) don’t seem to have on top of a large catch radius. He would be a great weapon for quarterback Anthony Richardson.

His third season was the best of his career, where he had 68 receptions for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns. Thomas Jr. was a second team All-American in 2023.

#16 Seattle Seahawks - Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t have the most exciting pass rush last season, being middle of the league. Sometimes that's the most frustrating place you could be, too good for a complete tear-down but not good enough to help support a playoff push. Adding Laiatu Latu could tips the scales in their favor. I also think that he could thrive under the tutelage of their new head coach Mike McDonald, who’s more defensive minded.

#17 Jacksonville Jaguars - Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Olu Fashanu is one of the top tackles in the draft this year. Over the past three seasons he’s spent all of his time lined-up at left tackle, with 1,347 total snaps and zero sacks given up. He also has an ability to be an effective run blocker, which is something that should entice the Jaguars. Jacksonville was in the bottom of the league in run game rankings.

#18 Cincinnati Bengals - Byron Murphy II, Defensive Tackle, Texas

With the departure of DJ Reader, the Cincinnati Bengals are in need of a new defensive tackle. Byron Murphy II is one of the top interior defensive lineman in the draft this year, so this would be a homerun pick by the Bengals. They desperately need to bolster their pass rush, and selecting Murphy II could really help with that process.

This past season for Murphy II was definitely the best in his career. He had six sacks and 36 hurries, along with an overall grade of 91.1 on Pro Football Focus.

#19 Las Angeles Rams - Jared Verse, Defensive End, Florida State

With Aaron Donald retiring the Los Angeles Rams need to start building a new defensive front, because Donald was three players in one. I’m not trying to say that Jared Verse is his successor, but he can be a very important piece of the puzzle.

Verse can power through blockers, so much so that sometimes he uses an offensive lineman to sack the quarterback. The past two seasons he’s been first team All-American and first team All-ACC. Verse also notched 20 sacks, 36 hurries, and 41 total tackles in that span.

#20 Pittsburgh Steelers - Adonai Mitchell, Wide Receiver, Texas

With the Pittsburgh Steelers trading away star wide receiver Dionte Johnson, they now have pretty big hole to fill. There’s now only one real receiving threat in George Pickens. A star receiver at the University of Texas, I think Adonai Mitchell would pair up great with the Steelers wide receiver one.

2023 was definitely the best season of his career. Mitchell played in 14 games with 845 receiving yards in 55 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

#21 Miami Dolphins - Jer’Zhan Newton, Defensive Tackle, Illinois

The Miami Dolphins lost some key players in free agency this season, but the biggest loss was at the defensive tackle position. They lost two star players in Raekwon Davis and Christian Wilkins, and now have to quickly fill the void that they left in their wake. Selecting Jer’Zhan Newton would be the first step in that process.

The Florida native was a consensus All-American in 2023, and first team All-Big Ten the past two seasons. Newton spent four years at Illinois playing in 45 games, earning 184 total tackles and 18 sacks.

#22 Philadelphia Eagles - Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center, Oregon

This need for the Philadelphia Eagles is obvious to everyone. Jason Kelce, a future hall of famer and one of the best centers of all time, announced retirement this offseason. Jackson Powers-Johnson, is the best center in the draft this year. I can’t think of a more prefect team for him, with the rest of the offensive line being at such an elite level he’ll have plenty of people around him to lean on.

He was an Oregon Duck for three years, playing in 1,355 offensive snaps and giving up no sacks. Powers-Johnson was a unanimous All-American and first team All-Pac 12 in 2023.

#23 Minnesota Vikings (VIA CLEVELAND) - Braden Fiske, Defensive Tackle, Florida State

The Minnesota Vikings really need some help with their interior defensive line. They hoped that Marcus Davenport - who was signed during free agency in 2023 - would put an end to their woes at the position, but he only added to them. Braden Fiske could actually help them. On Pro Football Focus, he is among the highest graded run-stoppers.

Fiske spent four years at Western Michigan before transferring to Florida State in 2023. Over his five years in college football, he gathered 191 total tackles and 19.5 sacks.

#24 Dallas Cowboys - Graham Barton, IOL, Duke

Graham Barton is a very versatile athlete, having played 2,134 snaps at left tackle in the past three seasons. But according to multiple scouting reports, he’ll likely make a move to guard or center when entering the league. That’s just the kind of skill that the Dallas Cowboys could use. They lost center Tyler Biadsaz and left tackle Tyron Smith in free agency, so a player that has the ability/potential play both is worth the selection.

Last year with the Blue Devils, Barton only allowed two sacks and was second team All-American and first team All-ACC. He was also first team All-ACC in 2022.

#25 Green Bay Packers - Payton Wilson, Linebacker, NC State

This offseason, the Green Bay Packers fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry, and hired former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley to replace him. With the hiring of Hafley, the Packers are switching to a 4-3 defense, the first time since 2008. They currently lack a third starter at linebacker, and have three linebackers (Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson, and Kristian Welch) due to be free agents next offseason.

Payton Wilson could be a key piece in their linebacker room. In 2023 he was named a unanimous All-American, first team All-ACC, and was named the ACC defensive player of the year. The linebacker's biggest asset is his speed, which he uses to get from sideline to sideline, and to get past whatever blockers might be in his way.

#26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Edgerrin Cooper, Linebacker, Texas A&M

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut pro-bowl linebacker Shaquil Griffin this past offseason. Rookie linebacker YaYa Diaby did have a team leading 7.5 sacks, but after him there isn’t really anyone on the roster that could shake up a game. Edgerrin Cooper would be a great player to have play alongside Diaby.

Coopers' talent really skyrocketed this past season, with him having his best season of his career by far. He played in 12 games and had 58 tackles along with eight sacks. Edgerrin Cooper was also named a first team All-SEC and was a consensus All-American.

#27 Arizona Cardinals (VIA HOUSTON) - Nate Wiggins, Cornerback, Clemson

The Arizona Cardinals secondary was near the bottom of the league last season. They were ranked 27th in yards per pass attempt and 32nd in expected points added per drop back. Nate Wiggins is a speedy corner that could really help that room out. He had the second-fastest 40-yard dash at the combine - and the fastest among cornerbacks - with a time of 4.28 seconds.

In 2023, Nate Wiggins was first team All-ACC. He also earned 28 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions.

#28 Buffalo Bills - Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver, Texas

The Buffalo Bills shocked the NFL world on April 3 by trading star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. The Bills now have a massive need to upgrade at that position, leaving Josh Allen without a WR1. I think that Xavier Worthy could be their guy. Worthy is speed; He eats losers for breakfast.

He really impressed at the combine, breaking the record for the fastest 40-yard dash with a time of 4.21 seconds. You can really see this speed pop out when watching his film, he is always beating his man.

#29 Detroit Lions - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Cornerback, Alabama

The Detroit Lions secondary is one of the main things that held them back in the playoffs last season. They were ranked 27th overall which is bad already, but they really started to turn sour come playoff time, as they were allowing 311 passing yards per game.

Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry is an athletic, smart, and versatile cornerback. Last season, McKinstry played in 482 coverage snaps and was targeted 39 times for 19 receptions and 205 yards, according to pro football focus. He was also first team All-American and first team All-SEC.

#30 Baltimore Ravens - JC Latham, Offensive Tackle, Alabama

The offensive line of the Baltimore Ravens is very depleted right now. They’ve lost more offensive lineman that added - most notably trading away Morgan Moses - and haven’t shown any sign that they’ll be adding to the position in free agency. This is where J.C Latham comes in.

Latham is an elite athlete, one that the Ravens could find use for. He stands at 6’6’’ and weighs 342 pounds and is able to use that size to get his way. It really stands out in his drive blocks, which is a run block where the blocker is driving the defender off the line of scrimmage. Over the past three years, he’s played in 1,891 snaps and only given up two sacks. In 2023, he was first team All-SEC.

#31 San Francisco 49ers - Amarius Mims, Offensive Tackle, Georgia

The San Francisco 49ers could use some help on the offensive line. It was one of the weaker parts of their offense, despite how exciting that Shanahan offense can be. Amarius Mims would be a great addition to the 49ers family.

He mainly plays right tackle but can also play right guard. Over the past three seasons he’s played in 803 snaps in 30 games, with zero sacks allowed. Mims is also just a crazy athlete because he’s able to use his size (6’8’’, 340lbs) to his advantage in leveraging blocks.

#32 Kansas City Chiefs - Ladd McConkey, Wide Receiver, Georgia

Just when the Kansas City Chiefs thought they had a competent WR1, Rashee Rice decides that street racing was a fun activity, and is involved in a multi-car accident on a highway. Depending on how that situation plays out, they might not have any real receiver on the roster. What better kind of player is there to pick, than one that is a two-time CFP national champion?

Ladd McConkey is a receiver that really stands out with his elite-level route running and speed. In the past three years with the Bulldogs, he played in 39 games with 119 receptions and 14 touchdowns.