Are the Saints getting ahead of the curve?

A new special teams rule was approved at this year’s league meetings. Without going into the details, the rule change will make kickoffs safer while also having more kickoffs returned. The New Orleans Saints’ special teams coordinator, Darren Rizzi, was the main person who pushed for this change. Rizzi is one of the top respected special teams coordinators in the league, and over the years, we have seen the Saints have outstanding special teams players. This side of football will be a lot more impactful than it has been over the years, and if teams can take advantage of this, they could see more success. Saying this, The Saints are in prime position to do this, and it looks like they have already started.

The Saints have had a slower free agency, but their moves are positive. Two players the Saints recently signed were known for their great special teams play: former Cincinnati Bengals WR Stanley Morgan and former Washington Commanders LB Khaleke Hudson. Both players are impactful special teams for their respective organizations, which might be a big reason why the Saints signed them. The Saints also already have some impactful special teams players, with Rasheed Shaheed leading the pack. Hudson and Morgan both mentioned in interviews with reporters that the organization expressed the opportunity for them to get game time on their respective side of the ball. If this does occur, their impact on special teams will not be taken away, as we have seen from Rasheed Shaheed.

Building blocks are being placed on the Saints’ special teams, but it is not done, and we could see this continuing throughout the NFL Draft. During the 5th, 6th, and 7th rounds, many players are drafted to make an impact on special teams. The Saints have four 5th-round picks, two 6th-round picks, and one 7th-round pick. With all of these picks, some are bound to get traded, but some of the picks that the Saints do keep will probably go toward special teams. Some players that the Saints could target in these late rounds for special teams are running back Dylan Laube, Safety James Williams, or cornerback M.J. Devonshire.

With more pieces added and others retained, the Saints could have a top special teams going into the 2024/2025 season. As I mentioned before, the NFL’s rule change will make this very important for next season. The recent signing of Charlie Smyth might hint at the direction the Saints want to go in. The special teams staff has defended the current Saints kicker, Blake Grupe, saying it is too early to give up on him. The new rule change could have affected their view on Grupe, and they might see Charlie Smyth as a better fit on kickoffs. If the Saints can build what they view as the perfect special teams under the new rules, they may win more games in the upcoming season.