Fleur-de-Links, April 9: Saints looking at a late round quarterback?

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Could the Saints take a QB again?-Canal St Chronicles

Now that Jameis Winston has moved on and Jake Haener appears to be the backup for the New Orleans Saints, could another rookie come in this year to fill a spot on the depth chart?

Keon Coleman: future Saint?-CSC

The south Louisiana native and Florida State star put himself in position to be a second round pick in the NFL Draft. Could he get picked up at 45 and return home? Here’s why he could be a good fit.

Miguez Mock Draft-CSC

Lets take a look at my mock draft for the Black and Gold and see who New Orleans could end up grabbing.

