New Orleans Saints Radio Network affiliate stations

In 2022, New Orleans Saints games are carried on radio stations in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, and Florida. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to Saints radio broadcasts, which originate from Saints Radio Network flagship station WWL (870 AM/105.3 FM) in New Orleans.
“[WWL] extends the weekly action of Saints football throughout the Gulf South. Mike Hoss handles the play-by-play duties, former Saints running back Deuce McAllister provides color commentary and Steve Geller is on the New Orleans sideline for all the contests. Former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic host pregame coverage, halftime commentary, and “The Point After” at the conclusion of each Saints game.
WWL also hosts Saints-specific shows during each week of the regular season.”
Saints radio affiliates in Louisiana
Alexandria - KZMZ 96.9 FM
Baton Rouge - WDGL 98.1 FM
Bogalusa - WBOX 92.2 FM, 920 AM
Deridder - KLCL 1470 AM
Houma - KJIN 1490 AM
Jennings - KJEF 1290 AM
Lafayette - KMDL 97.3 FM, KPEL 1420 AM
Lake Charles - KNGT 99.5 FM, KLCB 1270 AM
Monroe - KMLB 540 AM
Moreauville - KLIL 92.1 FM
Morgan City - KQKI 95.3 FM
Ruston - KRLQ 94.1 FM
Shreveport - KTAL 98.5 FM
Ville Platte - KVPI 92.5 FM, 1520
Saints radio affiliates in Mississippi
Byam - WJIX 1450 AM
Columbia - WCJU 104.6 FM
Greenville - WDMS 100.7 FM
Hattiesburg - WMXI 98.1 FM
Hattiesburg/Richton - WXHB 96.5 FM
Jackson - WJDX 105.3 FM, 620 AM
Lucedale - WRBE 106.9 FM
McComb - WAZA 102.3 FM
Meridian - WALT 102.1 FM, 910 AM
Natchez - WQNZ 95.1 FM
Prentiss - WJDR 98.3 FM
Vicksburg - WQBC 1420 AM
Saints radio affiliates in Alabama
Mobile - WNSP 105.5 FM
Saints radio affiliates in Arkansas
North Crossett - KWLT 102.7 FM
Saints radio affiliates in Florida
Fort Walton Beach - WBRZ 1450 AM
Pensacola - WPNN 103.7FM, 790AM
