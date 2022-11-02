 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Orleans Saints Radio Network affiliate stations

Find out where you can listen to every Saints game on the radio

By Chris Dunnells
In 2022, New Orleans Saints games are carried on radio stations in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, and Florida. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to Saints radio broadcasts, which originate from Saints Radio Network flagship station WWL (870 AM/105.3 FM) in New Orleans.

“[WWL] extends the weekly action of Saints football throughout the Gulf South. Mike Hoss handles the play-by-play duties, former Saints running back Deuce McAllister provides color commentary and Steve Geller is on the New Orleans sideline for all the contests. Former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic host pregame coverage, halftime commentary, and “The Point After” at the conclusion of each Saints game.

WWL also hosts Saints-specific shows during each week of the regular season.”

Saints radio affiliates in Louisiana

Alexandria - KZMZ 96.9 FM

Baton Rouge - WDGL 98.1 FM

Bogalusa - WBOX 92.2 FM, 920 AM

Deridder - KLCL 1470 AM

Houma - KJIN 1490 AM

Jennings - KJEF 1290 AM

Lafayette - KMDL 97.3 FM, KPEL 1420 AM

Lake Charles - KNGT 99.5 FM, KLCB 1270 AM

Monroe - KMLB 540 AM

Moreauville - KLIL 92.1 FM

Morgan City - KQKI 95.3 FM

Ruston - KRLQ 94.1 FM

Shreveport - KTAL 98.5 FM

Ville Platte - KVPI 92.5 FM, 1520

Saints radio affiliates in Mississippi

Byam - WJIX 1450 AM

Columbia - WCJU 104.6 FM

Greenville - WDMS 100.7 FM

Hattiesburg - WMXI 98.1 FM

Hattiesburg/Richton - WXHB 96.5 FM

Jackson - WJDX 105.3 FM, 620 AM

Lucedale - WRBE 106.9 FM

McComb - WAZA 102.3 FM

Meridian - WALT 102.1 FM, 910 AM

Natchez - WQNZ 95.1 FM

Prentiss - WJDR 98.3 FM

Vicksburg - WQBC 1420 AM

Saints radio affiliates in Alabama

Mobile - WNSP 105.5 FM

Saints radio affiliates in Arkansas

North Crossett - KWLT 102.7 FM

Saints radio affiliates in Florida

Fort Walton Beach - WBRZ 1450 AM

Pensacola - WPNN 103.7FM, 790AM

