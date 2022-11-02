New Orleans Saints Radio Network affiliate stations

In 2022, New Orleans Saints games are carried on radio stations in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, and Florida. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to Saints radio broadcasts, which originate from Saints Radio Network flagship station WWL (870 AM/105.3 FM) in New Orleans.

“[WWL] extends the weekly action of Saints football throughout the Gulf South. Mike Hoss handles the play-by-play duties, former Saints running back Deuce McAllister provides color commentary and Steve Geller is on the New Orleans sideline for all the contests. Former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic host pregame coverage, halftime commentary, and “The Point After” at the conclusion of each Saints game.

WWL also hosts Saints-specific shows during each week of the regular season.”